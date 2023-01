Diablo 2 Resurrected: Patch 2.6 und Season 3 mischen mit neuen Runenwörter eure Builds auf

Mal+Gul+Thul / Mosaic 3 53 Klauen - 25% Chance for Finishing Moves to not Consume Charge

+2 to Martial Arts (Assassin Only)

+20% Increased Attack Speed+

236% Enhanced Damage

20% Bonus to Attack Rating

+2 to Attack Rating

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage

Prevent Monster Heal

Increase Maximum Durability 12%

Io+Cham+Fal / Metamorphis 3 67 Helm Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds

Mark of the wolf: 20% Bonus to Attack Rating

Increase Maximum Life 40%

Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds

Mark of the bear:+25% Attack Speed

+25% chance of Crushing Blow

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%

+5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid Only)

69% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Strength

+10 to Vitality

All Resistances +10

Cannot be Frozen

Shael+Ko+Eld / Hustle 3 39 Schwert, Rüstung +10 to Dexterity

swords

5% Chance to Cast Level 9 Burst of Speed

+30% Increased Attack Speed

+132% Enhanced Damage

+75% Damge to Undead

+50 to Attack Rating Against Undead

armor

+50% Faster Run/Walk

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

50% Slower Stamina Drain

Shael+Io+Ort / Ground 3 35 Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Lightning Resist +40% to +60%

Lightning Absorb +10% to +15%

Shael+Io+Thul / Hearth 3 35 Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Cold Resist +40% to +60%

Cold Absorb +10% to +15%

Shael+Io+Ral / Temper 3 35 Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Fire Resist +40% to +60%

Fire Absorb +10% to +15%

Shael+Io+Sol / Bulwark 3 35 Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

5% Life Stolen per Hit

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Replenish Life +30

Damage Reduced by 7

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 15%